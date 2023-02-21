Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lazydays Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 31,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $425,123.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,633,518 shares in the company, valued at $49,016,157.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
