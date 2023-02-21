Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 31,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $425,123.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,633,518 shares in the company, valued at $49,016,157.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 4,422.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

