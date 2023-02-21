inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
INTT stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
