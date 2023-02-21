inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Performance

INTT stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

inTEST Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.