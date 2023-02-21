Truist Financial Increases Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $76.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Articles

