ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.08.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.