Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Lowered to $153.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

WCN stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

