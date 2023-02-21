Piper Sandler Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.56.
YETI Stock Performance
Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.