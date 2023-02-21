Piper Sandler Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in YETI by 65.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in YETI by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in YETI by 48.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

