Needham & Company LLC Raises Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $40.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
COHU stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
