Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Cohu Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Cohu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cohu by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Stories

