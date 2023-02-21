Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

