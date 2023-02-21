Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

