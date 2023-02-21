Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Avient Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Avient stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Avient’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

