Cowen Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $48.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Cognex Stock Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cognex by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

