DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of THO opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 369,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

