Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Cognex Trading Down 13.0 %

CGNX opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

