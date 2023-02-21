Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Down 1.5 %

CAMT stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Camtek

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Camtek by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.