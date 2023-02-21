Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Camtek Stock Down 1.5 %
CAMT stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
