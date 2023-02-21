CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

CEVA stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a PE ratio of -33.01, a PEG ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

