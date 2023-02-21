Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

EVOK opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

