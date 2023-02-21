Equities Analysts Set Expectations for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

IAG stock opened at C$89.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.82. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

