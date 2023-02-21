Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Keyera Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.17.

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera Announces Dividend

Shares of KEY opened at C$31.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 84.58%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

