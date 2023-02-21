Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$41.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.82 and a twelve month high of C$43.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

