Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

CGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of Montreal lowered their price target on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Calian Group Stock Performance

TSE CGY opened at C$60.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$52.70 and a twelve month high of C$72.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.97. The firm has a market cap of C$709.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.08). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of C$160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.57 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calian Group

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,750. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total value of C$495,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,412.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,750. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $780,260 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

