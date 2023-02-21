Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $75.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

