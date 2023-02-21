Stepan to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

SCL opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.71. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,762,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stepan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,852,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.