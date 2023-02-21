Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reduced by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OC opened at $99.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.