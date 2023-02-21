Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roblox Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

RBLX stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

