Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $110.76 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 221,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

