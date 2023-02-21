Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.86 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

