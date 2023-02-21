Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

CRK opened at $12.06 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54,806 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.