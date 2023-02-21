Ribbon Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ribbon Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.