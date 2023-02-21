Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaleyra in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kaleyra’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Kaleyra has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 52.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kaleyra by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kaleyra by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

