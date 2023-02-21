Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaleyra in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kaleyra’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Kaleyra Stock Performance
Shares of KLR stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Kaleyra has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Kaleyra
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.