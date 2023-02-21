BellRing Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BellRing Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.