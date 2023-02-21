Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

SAH opened at $60.00 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

