NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
NanoXplore Price Performance
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
