NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.12. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of C$538.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

