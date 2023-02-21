SVB Leerink Weighs in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

ARWR opened at $33.75 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

