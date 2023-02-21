Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chuy’s in a report released on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.84 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $663.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy's

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,205 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

