Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $328.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.14 and a 200 day moving average of $318.36. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Waters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Waters by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Waters by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,713,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

