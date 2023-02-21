Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

