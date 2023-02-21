Canadian Tire Co., Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a report issued on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 7.5 %

TSE CTC opened at C$336.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$281.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$243.18 and a 52 week high of C$425.00.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

