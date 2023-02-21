Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.20 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $27.74 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $40.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $44.74 EPS.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Equinix Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.47.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $701.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.43.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

