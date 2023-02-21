Akamai Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.