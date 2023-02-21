Papa John’s International (PZZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $115.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $22,857,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,522 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.