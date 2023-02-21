Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

