Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $893.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.26. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Anywhere Real Estate

HOUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

