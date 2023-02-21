Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:HOUS opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $893.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.26. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $20.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
