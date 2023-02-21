Cascades (CAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.
TSE CAS opened at C$9.85 on Tuesday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$988.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.75.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.
