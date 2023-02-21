Block (SQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Block

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

