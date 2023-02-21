Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCSI opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.31. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.