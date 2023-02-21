American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.