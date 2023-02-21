American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.
Institutional Trading of American Electric Power
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
Featured Stories
