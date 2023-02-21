Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on BLCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.