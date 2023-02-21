Celanese (CE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $9,399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Celanese by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $27,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

