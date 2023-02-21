Celanese (CE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Celanese Stock Performance
NYSE CE opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86.
Celanese Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $9,399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Celanese by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $27,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
