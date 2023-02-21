Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

